2027: Apc Chieftain Calls For Orji Kalu’s Return To Senate For Continuity

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Chief Dr Sunday Okoro, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commented on the race for the Abia North senatorial seat, stressing that discussions on representation should be based on verifiable records, measurable outcomes, and observable impacts.

In a press statement personally signed and made available to the media, Chief Okoro described Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who currently represents Abia North in the Senate, as a leader whose record of service, accessibility, and contributions has had a positive impact across the senatorial district.

He stated that continuity in representation would be beneficial to sustaining ongoing development efforts in the area. According to him, leadership in a complex democracy such as Nigeria’s is best evaluated through practical outcomes rather than rhetoric alone.

“Across Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been involved in initiatives relating to infrastructure development, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and constituency engagement,” Chief Okoro said.

He noted that projects such as road rehabilitation, support to educational and health institutions, scholarship schemes, skills acquisition programmes, and other empowerment initiatives have been implemented in various communities within the district.

“These interventions represent concrete efforts that have directly affected individuals, families, and communities across Abia North,” he added. Chief Okoro further observed that effective legislative representation often benefits from experience and institutional knowledge, noting that Senator Kalu’s seniority and political exposure have helped position Abia North within national legislative and policy discussions.

He also described Senator Kalu’s leadership style as consultative and peopleoriented, pointing out that regular interaction with constituents has remained a key feature of his representation.

“As the 2027 elections approach, Abia North faces a choice on how best to build on existing legislative experience,” he said, adding that continuity, when aligned with performance and public engagement, can serve the interests of the constituency.