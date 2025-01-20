2027: APC Chief Slams Wike’s Aide For Blaming Atiku Over PDP Crisis

Share

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has taken a swipe at Lere Olayinka, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, for blaming former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the current crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Eze said it was unacceptable for Olayinka to purport that the presidential interest of the former Vice President, is the crux of the internal crisis within the PDP, claiming also that if he does not contest the 2027 presidential election, the party’s crisis will end.

Olayinka, in an interview with a newspaper, not New Telegraph blamed the crisis rocking the PDP on Atiku, claiming that Atiku has always put his personal interest above party interest, and the leadership of the PDP have so far failed to call him to order.

Eze said he was minded to react to the misleading narrative by Olayinka, who he accused of following Wike’s path of dropping Atiku’s name anytime he wanted to score a cheap political goal.

Eze, a member of the APC Legacy Projects Media Team, said Wike’s recent attack on Atiku didn’t come as a surprise to him in the sense that Nigerians of sane mind know that Wike is playing to the gallery to remain in the good books of President Bola Tinubu.

“If Wike were to be peace-loving and a progressive democrat, he would not have been fighting Siminalaye Fubara, a man voted by the people of Rivers State to govern them,” Eze said.

“…Wike has been blindfolded by his hatred for Atiku, forgetting that no matter the name calling and pouring of insults on one of Nigeria’s revered democratic institutions, he has the likes of David Umahi, Godswill Akpabio, Hope Uzodimma, Adams Oshiomhole etc to contend with in the APC.

“Wike’s antics are just aimed at currying favour from President Tinubu, and with time, this unholy marriage of two strange bedfellows will certainly result in an unwanted political pregnancy.

“…No amount of casting aspersion or making inflammatory statements against Atiku, will change this narrative. Therefore, I advise Wike to bury the undemocratic thought as only God and Atiku will decide if he will contest the 2027 general elections.

The APC Chief recalled that during the PDP presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 elections, Wike, then Rivers Governor, assured delegates that he would support whoever emerged as the party’s candidate for the general election, but ended up fighting the party after his loss.

Eze added:” If the leadership of the PDP were to be tracked, organized and disciplined as before, the likes of Nyesom Wike would be nowhere close to leadership- he would have been shown the exit door long ago.

The party chieftain said Atiku will contest the 2027 presidential election and would retire Wike.

