2027: APC Chief Hails Diri For Dumping PDP

A chief of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Festus Daumiebi Sunday, has commended Governor Douye Diri for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to journalist yesterday in Yenagoa, Festus who was an APC gubernatorial aspirant in 2023, said the governor’s decision was one of the best thing that have happened to the state. He described the step as a bold one, forward-looking and rooted in transgenerational thinking.

The APC chieftain stated further that political parties are vehicles for election adding that the pronouncement defines the Governor as a statesman with clear understanding of the political weather in the country.

He opened that coming to the APC would be home coming for the Governor and his team maintaining that he, alongside other leaders of the party will stand resolute to welcome them.

The APC chief also disclosed that the governor and his team joining the APC will carry significant weight in shaping the fortunes of Bayelsa State. For those who choose to remain in the People Democratic Party and play opposition, he said it is their constitutional rights as plurality of choice is the hallmark of democracy.