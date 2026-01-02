2027: APC Begins E-Registration In Sokoto

…Sets Stage for Renewed Mandate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Sokoto State Chapter has launched its membership e-registration exercise, reaffirming its commitment to propelling Nigeria to greater heights.

The electronic registration process will lead to the issuance of official membership cards, a requirement for participation in party activities and elections.

The registration ceremony, which was flagged off by the party leader in Sokoto, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, was attended by prominent APC members, including the State Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Maigari Dingyadi, State Minister of Works, Mohammed Goronyo, and Ambassador-designate, Dr Kulu Haruna.

Senator Wamakko, also known as Sarkin Yamman Sokoto, urged all APC members in the state to register and comply with the national party’s directive.

He stated that the party’s leadership, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the helm, was committed to the country’s progress.

The APC leader emphasised that the registration exercise was aimed at confirming the party’s leadership role in Nigeria and beyond.

He added that the exercise would inform future government planning and service delivery.

The State Party Chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida, noted that the APC had demonstrated unimaginable leadership in the state and nation, thanks to the guidance of Senator Wamakko and the governor’s commitment to good governance.

Achida stated that the e-registration exercise would help gauge the party’s membership strength and would be ongoing for all party members.

The event was attended by party leaders, government officials, and other key stakeholders in the APC, who emphasised the importance of the registration exercise in strengthening the party’s presence in the state.