2027: APC Abia Caucus Assures Otti Of Second Term Under APC 

Share

The pioneer leader of the Abia State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has said that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State would be surer of a second term with APC and not with the fictionalised Labour Party (LP).

Reacting to the Senate President’s comment that Governor Alex Otti should join the APC, Chief Nkire said Godswill Akpabio’s advice was something Governor Otti should carefully think about.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, was in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, at the weekend to attend Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s seventieth birthday celebration.

Chief Sam Nkire further said that the Labour Party of 2023 would certainly not be the Labour Party of 2027, adding that Dr Alex Otti would need to work extra, extra hard to win with LP, let alone any party other than APC.

According to the Abia APC leader, the Senate President’s call for Governor Otti to come over to APC was not the first by a high profile APC stalwart, adding that “President Tinubu’s may not be long in coming”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

