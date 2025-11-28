2027: Ansar-Ud-Deen Missioner Calls For Muslim Candidate In Lagos Guber Election

The National Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdurrahman Ahmad, has urged the ruling party in Lagos State to nominate a Muslim candidate for the 2027 governorship election to promote justice and inclusivity.

He noted that the Muslim community would not hesitate to support candidates from other political parties if they field Muslim candidates, stressing that equity and fair representation must guide political decisions.

The Islamic Scholar made the call on November 20, 2025, during the Capacity Training and Enhancement Workshop for Imams across Lagos State, organised by the Council of Imams and Ulamas, under the leadership of the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Engr. Sulaimon Oluwatoyin AbuNola.

The workshop, held at the Lagos Central Mosque, was in collaboration with the Ibile Muslim Community and Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation. Sheikh Ahmad said the Lagos Muslim community has supported and voted for Christian candidates in the past, adding that, as such, justice, equity, and fairness demand that the party nominate a Muslim candidate for the upcoming 2027 general elections to ensure inclusiveness and balance.

Speaking at the event with a themed “Enhancing the Partnership of Spiritual Leaders and Government in Nation Building”, Sheikh Ahmad called for a more robust and consistent partnership between religious leaders and the government, emphasising the need for mutual respect and proactive engagement in policy-making. The respected and eloquent Muslim scholar however stated that while religious leaders are essential partners in nationbuilding, they are often sidelined until crises arise.

According to him, “Religious leaders partner with the government in progress at all times. Hence, there must be strong reach and effective communication between the two parties to ensure optimum results. However, there are imbalances that need to be addressed for the good of all, and that’s all we’ve come here to address. He noted that although the relationship between religious leaders and government remains cordial, it is no longer as effective or impactful as it once was.

“Religious leaders are not treated as stakeholders. They are often consulted only when issues begin to degenerate, like emergency firefighters. That is not good enough.” Sheikh Ahmad called for the involvement of religious leaders in policy formulation and evaluation, stressing that they should be consulted early in the process to interpret or advise on the viability of proposed policies.

He cited the hijab controversy and mosque demolitions as examples of sensitive issues that could have been better handled with the input of religious leaders, thereby preventing potential unrest. The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, stressed the importance of deeper collaboration between government and religious leaders, describing Alfas, Pastors, Imams, and Ulama as critical voices in shaping public understanding and promoting social stability.

Lagos governor represented by the Deputy Governor, Hamsat Obafemi, Governor SanwoOlu explained that messages delivered during sermons carry immense influence, and when faith leaders communicate government intentions clearly, public trust and understanding are strengthened. He noted that coordinated engagement with religious leaders is essential in countering misinformation, improving civic awareness, and advancing developmental plans across communities.

The Governor also emphasized the need to preserve values among young people and strengthen platforms like the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) to enhance peaceful coexistence. Earlier in his remarks, the grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, who hosted and convened the event, emphasized that Islam is a religion of peace, service to humanity, and providing solutions to societal challenges.

He urged Imams to rise to their responsibilities, noting that the current state of the nation demands proactive leadership from religious figures. Sheikh Abou-Nolla also noted that a strong partnership between faith institutions and the government is essential for national progress, peace, and prosperity.