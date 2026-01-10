2027: Amupitan Vows To Conduct Transparent Elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), has pledged that the 2027 General Election will be free, fair, transparent and technologically driven, declaring that the Commission will tolerate no misconduct in the electoral process.

Speaking in Lagos at the 2026 Induction and Strategic Retreat of the Commission, held from January 9–10, Amupitan said INEC was preparing for a rapidly evolving electoral landscape and must rise to the expectations of Nigerians.

“We gather here today not merely as electoral administrators and leaders, but as the custodians of the will of the Nigerian people. “This retreat serves as a bridge between our institutional experience and the innovative demands of a rapidly evolving electoral landscape,” he said.

He thanked INEC staff for their performance in the November 2025 Anambra State governorship election, calling it a defining moment early in his tenure. Amupitan noted that the road to the 2027 General Election would pass through major electoral milestones, including the February 2026 FCT Area Council elections and off-cycle governorship polls in Ekiti and Osun states.

“These elections are not just routine exercises; they are the testing grounds for our resolve and our readi- ness. They offer us the chance to refine our processes… ensuring that every technical and logistical gear is perfectly oiled before the grand nation- al exercise of 2027,” he said.

The INEC chairman outlined five non-negotiable pillars that will guide the Commission’s work: free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive elections.

“We are here to organise elections that are free from any form of interference; fair to all contestants and political parties; credible in the eyes of the global community; transparent in every process… and inclusive of every Nigerian, regardless of physical ability or location,” he said.

He highlighted the role of first-time young voters in 2027, noting that they would demand openness and real-time transparency.