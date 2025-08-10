2027: Ambode Declares Support For Tinubu, APC

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Saturday vowed to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as he denied reports linking him to a governorship ambition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Dismissing the report in a statement issued on Saturday, August 9, the former governor described the claims as “False publications” aimed at creating distractions.

He described Tinubu as a “proven achiever and result-oriented leader” whose administration had delivered significant reforms in pensions, student loan accessibility, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

Speaking about President Tinubu’s achievements, Ambode noted that the elimination of fuel scarcity, along with improved security measures and policies, were designed to enhance the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“I wish to publicly reaffirm my absolute and unshakable loyalty to the APC, the party under which I had the privilege of serving Lagos State as governor in 2015, and to President Bola Tinubu, my leader, mentor, and a tireless champion for Nigeria’s progress.

“His focus, determination, and inclusive governance style are restoring hope and delivering tangible results.

“I am convinced that, given another four years, Nigerians will have even greater reason to celebrate.

“I stand solidly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress. We will work together to ensure victory in 2027 to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians.”