2027: Amaechi, Wike Renew Rivalry As ADC Fights For Relevance In Rivers

The birthing of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State has renewed the political rivalry between former Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Barr. Nyesom Wike. That is a development that will worsen the state’s political situation.

Amaechi stormed Port Harcourt in a triumphant manner on Wednesday, first addressing his supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, setting it straight that he will only work with them if they allow their votes to count, rather than allowing riggers to have their ways.

He also gave reasons why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not qualified to rule the country beyond 2027, citing the current economic challenges, before heading to the new ADC state secretariat to officially join the party.

While decrying the high cost of living and electricity tariffs under Tinubu’s government, Amaechi lamented: “I am tired of this government. If a rich man is spending ₦4 million on electricity, only God knows how you, the masses-are surviving.

“We must stop the writing of results in Rivers. Go and register with ADC and let’s change the system,” Amaechi charged his supporters, adding, “We must protect our votes. If you’re not ready to stop rigging, I will not work with you.”

Amaechi, who still commands cult-like following in the state due to his achievements as a two-term governor, later moved along some streets of Port Harcourt with some of his supporters, and acknowledged cheers from supporters.

With the fate of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) somewhat undecided due to the dual alliance of Wike, as a key figure in the PDP, and serving minister under Tinubu.

Also, the next move that the still suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara makes will determine whether or not the ADC emerges as the main opposition party in the state, considering that he is being rumoured to defect from the PDP to the APC following his reconciliation with Wike.

If Fubara eventually joins the APC, and still enjoys Wike’s backing, it means that other top governorship contenders will seek Amaechi’s support, and position the ADC as the main contender for the governorship position.

Although Wike has not officially reacted to Amaechi’s claim that Rivers is renowned for election rigging, his supporters, took to the social media to attack Ameaechi, calling his supporters “rented crowd” that is not up to 200 persons.

Some of them also accused him of not attracting development to the state while he served as Transportation Minister under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, mainly citing the single gauge railway from Rivers to Enugu.

But Amaechi’s supporters were also running amok on the social media, accusing Wike of allegedly creating problems in the state after serving out his term, rather than allowing Fubara to govern the state unhindered.

“What kind of PDP leader causes confusion in his party and finds comfort with the opposition,” wrote one commentator, while another accused him of “creating the problem that led to emergency rule.”

Another commentator, who boldly posted his reactions on his Facebook wall, said:” Yesterday, former Governor Chibuike Amaechi touched down in Rivers State perhaps to officially unveil his new party, the African Democratic Congress(ADC).

“Agreed that Amaechi enjoys a cult following in Rivers State considering his legacy, what bothers pundits like me is,” Will Rivers people embrace his new party? Here in Rivers State, we are used to the umbrella party(PDP), and the man leading the PDP is another hard politician, who knows how to politick and has federal powers behind him.

“Two things will play out in this scenario. And I suspect Amaechi knows that too well.

“Number 1 is the current political inertia called “Emergency Rule”. If Amaechi latches on it and use his usual “protest strategy”, then it may raise public interest that is likely to draw sympathy to his new party.

“Number 2. Rivers State’s strong man, Nyesom Wike plays the “bad boy” game very well. He knows how to use hatchet men to break boundaries. His men are too loyal to break through and his grassroots presence is strong. And that is where Amaechi and his new party may face challenges.”