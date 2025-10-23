2027: Amaechi Gives Strong Reasons To Fly ADC Ticket

..Says it makes him the best ADC aspirant

The former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has broken his silence on how he tackled the security crisis that engulfed the state during his tenure.

Addressing stakeholders in a video shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, Amaechi said economic activities in Port Harcourt had been crippled but were revived by his administration within six months.

Amaechi, who is seeking the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, said his experiences have given him an advantage over other aspirants in the opposition party.

He said, “I served as a governor in a state where people were being killed and kidnapped. Robbery was on the increase; people couldn’t go out in Port Harcourt.

“Parties weren’t going on, and hospitals were in crisis. The only source of entertainment for men was their wives, but in six months after we came in, we chased away the criminals.

“We called people to go back to work and parties and asked them to do whatever they wanted to do. So I am the only aspirant of the party that not only comes with experience but has served in a state where what is facing us now has faced us.”