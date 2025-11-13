The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, of seeking political relevance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party, which made this remark while dismissing his recent comment of calling on Nigerians to mobilise against Tinubu’s re-election, described the move as his latest political hallucination

The party spokesman, Seye Oladejo, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ogba, Lagos, said: ‘’Amaechi is free to dream, but he must stop mistaking his nightmares for national reality.

‘’Amaechi is a political orphan – disowned in Rivers, irrelevant nationally, and steadily sinking into total political oblivion. In Rivers State today, mentioning Amaechi’s name in political discussions is viewed as a provocative joke.

‘’A man who has lost his structure, lost his followers, and lost his voice has suddenly found the courage to lecture Nigerians on how to ‘mobilise.’

‘’Mobilise who? The few loyalists left in his WhatsApp group? Politicians who abandoned him the moment he lost the presidential primaries? The same Rivers electorate that no longer takes him seriously?

‘’You cannot lead a national movement when your own backyard has padlocked the gate against you.

‘’The truth Amaechi avoids is simple:

his problem is not Tinubu – his problem is political irrelevance. It is always the loudest losers who shout the most about 2027.

‘’Amaechi’s noise is nothing more than the wounded cry of someone who has not healed from the humiliation of 2022.’’

Oladejo added while Amaechi was busy trying to resuscitate his collapsed career, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was doing the actual work of rebuilding a nation: NELFUND, unlocking education for millions. CREDITCORP is boosting SMEs nationwide.

Record FDI interest from Qatar, UAE, Europe and the Ogunlesi-led group. Highway, rail, port and aviation modernisation on an unprecedented scale. Agriculture, mining and security reforms are stabilising Nigeria’s future.

‘’This is why even opposition voters now admit, privately, though grudgingly, that Tinubu is miles ahead of any contender.’’

Oladejo added that Amaechi could not preach mobilisation without a platform, saying In politics, you cannot give what you don’t have.

He added: ‘’The question Nigerians should ask Amaechi is simple: Where is your political structure? Where are your followers? Where is your relevance? Amaechi cannot mobilise a nation when he cannot command a polling unit.

Amaechi’s sudden activism is a familiar script: failed politicians always imagine a revolution when they can no longer win elections.

‘’But Nigerians know better, 2027 will not reward bitterness, betrayal or political tourism. It will reward leadership, courage and results. Tinubu has all three in abundance.

‘’Nigerians are not fooled. You don’t defeat a performing President with a disgruntled politician who has lost his home, base and relevance.

‘’Amaechi’s statement is not a rallying cry – it is a cry for help. Tinubu cannot be defeated. Amaechi cannot be resurrected.’’