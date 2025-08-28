2027: Amaechi Declares Intention To Run For Presidency In ADC

……vows not to step down for anyone

The former Minister of Transportation and Ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, on Wednesday reaffirmed his ambition to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This is as he vowed not to step down for any aspirant in the party’s primary election scheduled to hold next year.

New Telegraph reports that the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has also hinted at his plan to contest presidency in ADC

Amaechi, who made this declaration after a meeting with a coalition of traders in Kano state, stressed that the ADC must conduct an open contest, adding that internal democracy would strengthen the party.

He also condemned the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, saying Nigerians were dissatisfied with its policies. According to him, hardship was biting hard across the country.

Amaechi argued that the government had not reflected genuine inclusion. He alleged that only a few individuals close to the President had been rewarded, leaving many others across regions dissatisfied.

“I will contest the ADC presidential primary, and by God’s grace, I hope to win so that I can face Tinubu in 2027. I am not stepping down for anyone. Let the people decide who they want to lead.

“Whether the government wants to conduct credible elections or not, one thing is certain—time is up. Nigerians are tired because no one is happy under Tinubu, not even in Rivers or across the South. People are suffering everywhere.

Amaechi described himself as one of the most qualified contenders in the country. “If you look at all those aspiring, including Tinubu, who is better prepared than I am? My candidacy offers unity because I come from the South, and we are not in conflict with any region.

“Recently, when I visited Rivers to inaugurate the ADC, the turnout was massive from the airport to the venue, and nobody paid for that mobilisation. That should tell you where the people stand,” he said.