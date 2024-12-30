2027: Alleged Agreement On Rotational Presidency Deceptive – Kwankwaso

Share

…Accuses PDP of lack of sincerity

Former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said there is no truth in the purported agreement involving himself, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on a rotational presidency arrangement.

Kwankwaso who was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), accused his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of pursuing a political agenda that lacked sincerity.

He told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa service on Monday that he has not been in contact with either Atiku or Obi.

“I heard from a source that PDP brought in scholars, about 45 of them, and claimed there was a consensus that Atiku will rule for four years, I will rule for another four years, and Peter Obi will rule for eight years. This is a complete lie and has no basis in reality,” Kwankwaso said.

The former governor said he has adopted the principle of political neutrality until the end of this year, which he explained, was to allow the current federal and state governments to focus on governance without political distractions.

“Such deceit is part of what led me and others to leave the PDP. These actions have destabilised the party,” he stated, alleging that the plan of the PDP is to manipulate regional politics to secure votes from the North.

“What have they done for the North? These are the questions they must answer. We have experienced the worst humiliation from these people.

“We loved the PDP and wanted to rejuvenate it to ensure progress, but we were forced out.

“Now, the same people who humiliated us are positioning themselves for the presidency. This is appalling.

“We have been deeply humiliated by these people, and history must guide us in any future arrangements,” he added.

He lamented the exodus of prominent members from the PDP, noting, “Kwankwaso left, Peter Obi left; there is no estimate to those who left.

“Yet they are the same people coming now to the fore expressing interest to be made president.

“This is appalling, maybe they are remorseful, or they are thinking they want to seek forgiveness or something related to that, but we have really been humiliated by those people.”

