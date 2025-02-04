2027: Alia Vows To Collaborate With INEC To Ensure IDPs Vote

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has promised to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are registered to exercise their franchise in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Alia disclosed this while speaking at the end-of-year party organized by the authorities of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) during which deserving staff of the agency were honoured.

Represented by his Principal Private Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Chenge, the governor lamented the plights of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps in the past ten years, saying they have overstayed in the camps and expressed his commitment to ensuring their safe return back to their ancestral homes.

He commended the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management and SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu for doing the state proud by providing effective humanitarian services to the displaced population.

Earlier, Sir Iorpuu said the event afforded him the opportunity to reel out the challenges the agency has faced and the milestones recorded under Governor Alia’s administration.

He maintained that since assuming office in 2023, his passion for humanitarian service had been the driving force behind how to transform Benue-SEMA into a more responsive and effective agency.

“As part of this effort, we formally recognized seven unofficial IDP camps as official camps, increasing the total number of recognized IDP camps in Benue State to 14.

“To enhance the administration of these camps, we recruited and trained new personnel, who were subsequently deployed to oversee Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) by international standards.

“Understanding the importance of collaboration, we strengthened our engagement with UN agencies and other humanitarian actors, attracting greater attention and support for emergency response interventions in Benue State.

These strategic partnerships have facilitated increased humanitarian assistance, ensuring that IDPs, host communities, and refugees at Kyogen and other affected locations receive timely aid”.

Sir Iorpuu said the agency under his watch introduced a structured system for the monthly distribution of food and non-food items to IDPs, host communities, and

refugees, stressing that the initiative has improved transparency and accountability, ensuring that relief materials reach those who need them most.

Representatives of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) among other international humanitarian agencies, presented goodwill messages while deserving staff were presented awards at the event.

