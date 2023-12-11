2027: Alia Joins Forces With Rotimi Amaechi

…Donates Lexus LX 600 SUV To Former Transportation Minister

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has donated a brand new Lexus LX 600 SUV worth N350 million to the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi in appreciation of the support during the 2023 campaign that brought him to power.

According to reliable sources, Governor Alia said the gesture was to show his gratitude to Amaechi for the huge financial support he gave to enable him to win the governorship election.

The Benue State Governor has told many of his associates that even though the All Progressives Congress (APC) gave him the governorship ticket, it was Amaechi’s financial support that made it possible for him to wage a vigorous campaign to defeat the incumbent People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Amaechi who contested the APC presidential primary and came 2nd behind the eventual winner President Bola Tinubu was believed to be sending funds to Alia through the then Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime who is also from Benue State.

It was for that reason that when President Tinubu called for ministerial nominations, Governor Alia made Jime his main candidate for the Benue ministerial slot. It was the decision of the Amaechi camp which Alia is a key member, to clandestinely plant ministers in the Tinubu administration to perfect their 2027 presidential agenda.

Governor Alia is in deep talks with some leaders of the PDP for a possible defection as he is no longer sure of the APC ticket. He and Jime are Amaechi’s right-hand men in the North Central region and are strategizing for an alternative platform for both the presidential and governorship ambitions of Amaechi and Alia respectively.

To confirm the story, just yesterday, Emmanuel Jime granted an interview to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in which he defended the allegation that Governor Alia has recruited some persons to speak on his behalf in Aso Rock Villa.

Jime used the opportunity to hit back at APC stakeholders in Benue State who recently criticized Governor Alia for running the government like a private business. He described the APC stakeholders as people looking for “stomach infrastructure”.

“The tragedy of our democratic experiment so far is that most of us see politics as a meal ticket. Whenever an elected official chooses the path to real development, you will have the stomach infrastructure politicians attempting the distraction strategy.”

Governor Alia himself has not spared his party men, particularly the elders and other stakeholders of harsh words. Only two days ago, the Governor came down hard on the Benue APC Zonal Vice Chairmen who had earlier criticized him for not carrying anyone along in decision-making. His Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula in a statement, said it was uncharitable of the party stakeholders to expect the Governor to always consult them before making appointments and taking other actions.

“The three-man forerunner team further suggests that the Governor favors people outside the APC who allegedly worked against him during electioneering and voting phases. This appears more like petty resentments drawn from psychotic imagination, lacking any substantive basis.”

In the coming days, Governor Alia will be holding more talks with some of the PDP leaders who are promising to give him the party’s platform and structures, if he defects from APC. Last week, it was reported that the Benue Governor held a Zoom meeting with the PDP stalwarts notably, former National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Senator David Mark, and Senator Gabriel Suswam, among others.