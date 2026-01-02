2027: Alia Deserves 2nd-Term To Accomplish Transformative Agenda – Agbaingya

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other groups continue to endorse Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State for a second term, a chieftain of the party in the state, John Agbaingya, has urged the people to rally around the governor to ensure he sails through his second term.

This is as the APC chieftain sued for the support of the people to enable the Governor to achieve his development agenda for the state.

Agbaingya, who spoke in an exclusive chat with New Telegraph in Makurdi, the state capital, said Governor Alia has indeed lived up to all his promises to the people, “and has brought about visible, and outstanding transformation in our dear state and as such deserves to be voted again in next year’s general elections to complete his transformative agenda for Benue”.

According to Agbaingya, “I first met His Excellency in October 2022 when we hosted him at my residence in Abuja.

“This was after a careful evaluation of all contestants towards the primaries in 2022, as a build-up to the general election.

“My compass consistently pointed at this unique, proactive, visionary, progressive Reverend gentleman with an outstanding taste for excellence. I couldn’t have made a better choice for a governor.

“May God continue to guide and protect him as we await to vote him again in 2027. It takes someone with an envious and wicked heart not to celebrate his positive impact”.

The APC chieftain commended the governor’s courage to change, and the retrogressive, myopic and dysfunctional narrative Benue state had witnessed in the past, stressing that such courage always comes with some resistance from beneficiaries of the old order.

He implored the governor not to be discouraged by the antics of the opposition, but ride on to lift the state out of poverty and underdevelopment; adding that the traditional title of “The Asortar u Tiv” (the reformer of the Tiv nation” bestowed on him by the Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) was indeed apt and deserving for him to do more for the people.

He congratulated Governor Alia on the milestones recorded within three years in office, and expressed optimism that the people would reap more dividends of democracy in the coming years if given another mandate.