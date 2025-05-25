2027: Alia Denies Plot To Dump APC Amid Party Crisis

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia has dismissed reports suggesting he plans to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst ongoing party tensions in the state.

The rumours linked the governor’s alleged defection to his occasional disagreements with party stakeholders and his supposed boycott of the APC’s endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Reports also claimed that former Governor Gabriel Suswam is managing efforts to integrate Alia into another party and position him as its governorship candidate.

However, Governor Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, promptly refuted the claims, stating, “The governor has no plans to defect from the APC, especially as Benue State stands to benefit more under the party and the Tinubu-led presidency.”

Kula emphasized Alia’s loyalty and active involvement, adding, “He participated fully in the recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at both the zonal event and the national ceremony at the Presidential Villa. These facts contradict the false narrative of any strained relationship with the Presidency.”

He further remarked, “At a time when opposition governors are joining the APC due to the party’s outstanding policies and performance under President Tinubu, it is laughable that some media houses would suggest the governor is contemplating leaving.”

