2027: Alia Denies Move To Join El-Rufai In SDP

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has debunked speculations that he is planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for a presidential ambition come 2027.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, dismissed the reports as baseless fabrications orchestrated by political adversaries seeking to create discord between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He accused people he described as “persistently discontented politicians in Abuja” of spreading falsehood to undermine his administration.

The governor described as misleading the claim that he is aligning with former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and others for a political move to SDP.

“These actions do not only wholly miss the mark, but they also portray a significant lack of awareness regarding the substantial bond between myself and the president.”

The governor further noted that he remains the leader of the APC in the state and has significantly revived the party in the state, noting his administration’s commitment to the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Tinubu, which he observed has resulted in key appointments for Benue indigenes and developmental strides across the state.

“We wish to encourage the people of Benue that Governor Alia remains unyielding and indomitable by these unfounded falsehoods,” the statement read.

Governor Alia also re-echoed his commitment to serving the people of the state with transparency and dedication, assuring that his focus remains on governance and the progress of the state.

