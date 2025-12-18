2027: Al-Makura Mobilizes North Central For Tinubu

CHEKE EMMANUEL writes that there is optimism in President Bola Tinubu’s camp ahead of the 2027 elections, following the appointment of a former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-makura, as coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative in the North Central geopolitical zone

Again, Senator Tanko Al-makura’s name came alive in the nation’s political landscape following his recent appointment as North Central Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative by President Bola Tinubu. The former governor of Nasarawa State was appointed alongside ex-Governors Ifeanyi Okowa (South-South), Isa Yuguda (North-East) and Aminu Bello Masari (North-West). Others are Senator Anyim Pius Anyim (South-East) and Oladipupo Oyinbande (South-West).

The coordinators, through the Renewed Hope Initiative, are expected to spearhead strategic engagements, mobilization efforts and developmental interventions across the regions in line with the President’s vision for national renewal. Their appointments followed an event chaired by the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on behalf of President Tinubu. For Al-Makura, the appointment, no doubt, was based on his pedigree, leadership qualities and capacity to deliver assigned duties as demonstrated in the past.

Known for his doggedness in championing Nigeria’s unity, peaceful co-exitence, national integration and inclusivity, Al-makura governed Nasarawa State for two consecutive tenures between 2011 and 2019, during which he left notable footprints on the Solid Minerals State. It is not in doubt that he left an enduring legacy in virtually all the sectors of the economy, including road construction, agriculture, health, education, water resources, urban development, land administration and human capital development. His achievements earned him commendations from notable personalities within and outside the state.

This informed why he was nicknamed “The Architect of Modern Nasarawa State.” He was also crowned as “champion of inclusivity in governance” due to his ability in managing the complex priorities in governance. After leaving office as governor, he was elected into the National Assembly as senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) between 2019 and 2023. He impacted the five local government areas that make up Nasarawa South Senatorial District by attracting several federal projects, not only to the district but the entire Nasarawa State.

Among the projects is the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia. A top official in the present administration in Nasarawa State headed by Governor Abdullahi Sule, Malam Ali Abare, had once described Al-makura as an iconic figure in Nigerian politics, known for his exceptional leadership and vision. He added that Al-Makura’s dedication and contributions to the development of Nasarawa State and Nigeria is inspiring and undeniable.

“You’ve led by example, showing your ability to address emerging challenges and strive for a better future for Nasarawa State. As a refined public servant and panAfrican, you’ve made a lasting impact on everyone that crossed your path. Your philanthropic efforts, including empowering of youths, women groups and provision of essential services, have improved countless lives,” he said of the former governor. As a strategist, Al-makura played significant role during the 2023 general election, when he oversaw 44 support groups in his home state of Nasarawa, leading to the electoral victory of the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

Al-makura is currently the chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) but many say his appointment as the North-Central coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative shows that the President values and recognizes his exceptional leadership qualities. As expected, the former Nasarawa governor has accepted the new appointment. In a past on his verified social media handle, he stated that he considered the appointment as another opportunity to serve Nigerians with dedication, sincerity and purpose.

“I humbly accept my appointment as the North Central Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative. I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence reposed in me by the nation’s leadership, and I consider this another opportunity to serve our people with dedication, sincerity and purpose,” he wrote. Reflecting on his tenure as governor of Nasarawa State, he said his public service was driven by impact rather position.

This new responsibility is not just an assignment; it is a call to contribute meaningfully to the growth and empowerment of the North Central zone… and to bring renewed hope to our people

“My journey in public service has always been driven by impact, not position. As a former governor of Nasarawa State, I remain proud of the transformational strides we achieved together, which are rooted in inclusiveness, infrastructural development, and a commitment to the wellbeing of every citizen. Those values continue to guide me,” he said. Al-makura assured that he would work with stakeholders, communities and partners to strengthen opportunities deepen development and bring renewed hope to the people of the North Central geopolitical zone.

His words: “This new responsibility is not just an as signment; it is a call to contribute meaningfully to the growth and empowerment of the North Central zone. I look forward to working closely with stakeholders, communities and partners to strengthen opportunities deepen development and bring renewed hope to our people. “I am inspired by the trust placed in me, and I remain committed to fairness, calm leadership and service to humanity.”

Al-makura had demonstrated leadership ability when he was appointed by the National Working Committee of the APC to head the peace and reconciliation committee to resolve the quagmire that greeted the governorship contest in the North East geopolitical zone. He was also appointed by the national leadership of the APC to conduct the governorship primary of the party in Ekiti State, following his excellent handling of the peace and reconciliation exercise in the North East, a task he handled successfully.

The success stories recorded by the peace and reconciliation committee after the 2023 governorship primaries of the party in the North-East and the peaceful conduct of the governorship primary in Ekiti State are clear examples of Al-makura’s commitment and dedication to the growth and development of the APC. In his quest to lead the APC, Almakura, in 2022, declared for the national chairmanship of the party but willingly withdrew from the contest in the overall interest of the party.

He further demonstrated his commitment and loyalty to the party, when he led members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) bloc in the APC to reaffirm their loyalty to the Tinubu-led Federal Government at a time there were insinuations that members of the bloc were planning to leave the ruling party. Al-makura, who addressed a press conference on behalf of the group, declared that members of CPC bloc are not considering any kind of coalition against President Tinubu. “We remain loyal to our party, the APC and firmly supportive of the administration of President Tinubu.

Our commitment is unshaken, our faith is renewed and our hope for better Nigeria under this administration remains high. “Today, under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria faces challenges but necessary reforms. As responsible citizens and cofounders of this political party, we believe now more than ever, we must remain steadfast, patient, and supportive.

“We commend the bold steps taken by President Tinubu and we urge Nigerians to trust the process, knowing that the foundation being laid today will lead to a more prosperous and secure future.

“To our brothers and sisters who may feel aggrieved, we urge them to explore options within the party to resolve their grievances through dialogue, patience, and perseverance. True loyalty is tested not in times of comfort but in times of travail,” he said.

A political analyst, who commented on Almakura’s appointment as North Central Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, said: “I know Al-makura as a strategist, an achiever and a visionary leader with exceptional qualities. Give him any task and he will deliver.”

The North Central APC Forum, which also spoke on Al-makura’s appointment, described it as well deserved. In a statement signed by its chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, the forum noted that the former governor has the capacity and track recorto effectively handle the assignment.

The Forum pledged its support for Al-makura and called on all stakeholders in the North Central, including governors, members of the national and state assemblies, party leaders and political appointees, among others, to give him the needed cooperation.

“The North-Central APC Forum thanks President Bola Tinubu for appointing a capable and highly acceptable personality in the person of former Governor Tanko Al-Makura as the Renewed Hope Coordinator for the North Central. “Mr President could not have made a better choice and we hereby congratulate Senator Tanko Al-Makura on this well-deserved appointment,” the statement said, adding that Al-Makura’s appointment as Renewed Hope coordinator will go a long way towards the actualisation of the forum’s pledge to deliver six million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The APC forum noted that Al-makura’s track record makes him the ideal person for the role in the North Central. “Senator Al-Makura was the only governor in the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc during the merger talks the resulted in the birth of the APC, making him one of the founders of the party.

“He is a two-term governor with clout and experience and both former and sitting governors see him as one of their own. As a former senator, he is regarded as part and parcel of the legislature. He was among the chairmanship aspirants who accepted without grudges to the consensus option that threw up Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman during the APC National Convention in 2022. His loyalty to APC and Mr. President is not in doubt.

“He has discharged critical party assignments in the country, which gave him first hand and intrinsic knowledge of the party nationally. We have utmost confidence that those appointed by Mr. President to supervise the Renewed Hope Initiative will discharge the mandate effectively and position the APC for victory in all coming elections, particularly the 2027 elections, when we believe Nigerians will attest to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda by electing Mr. President for a second term in office,” the forum said.