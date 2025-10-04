2027: Obi Could Not Rescue Anambra As Gov, Let Alone Nigeria – Akume

George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has berated former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his intention to “Rescue” Nigeria in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Akume noted that Obi, who could not rescue Anambra State as a governor, let alone talk about rescuing 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Akume, a former Governor of Benue State, however, defended the President Bola Tinubu-led government, saying Tinubu inherited a bad economy but “We are out of it.”

“Like I have already said, it’s like differences without division, rivalry. We love this country, and we have to borrow from the example of President Bola Tinubu.

“He’s a Muslim but at peace with all of us: Christians, Muslims and traditionalists. Nigeria is a huge country in the move, and under his direction, we know that we are going to reach the promised land.

“I know he inherited a very bad economy, but we are out of it. Today, our Gross Domestic Product, GDP, has grown by 4.4%.

“What are people hanging around talking about? Coming to rescue Nigeria. Which Nigeria? If Peter Obi could not rescue Anambra, he’s talking of rescuing the 36 states and Abuja.

“For other people, I don’t want to mention their names. They came, they saw, they didn’t conquer even in their states,” he said.