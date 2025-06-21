2027: Akpabio Hints At Rivers, Bayelsa Defection To APC

Share

In a bold political declaration, the President of the Nigerian Senate,

In a bold political declaration, the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday hinted that the Governors of Rivers and Bayelsa States may soon defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This he said will further solidify and strengthened the party’s grip on the South-South region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a grand reception to officially welcome Governor Umo Eno into the APC fold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom Capital, Akpabio praised the momentum of the APC in the region.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the event marked a significant shift in the political alignment of the South-South, historically dominated by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO:

Addressing party faithful and dignitaries at the event, the Senate President said, “Governor Sheriff of Delta State, thank you for joining the progressive family and moving the South-South in a progressive direction.

“Governor Umo Eno, after you, Rivers State will just tumble, after Rivers State, Bayelsa will join.

We won the election with Governor Otu in Cross River State and produced the amiable Senator Monday Okpebholo in Edo. Congratulations once again on your victory.”

Governor Umo Eno, who previously served under the PDP, had in April signaled his intention to leave the party due to internal crises.

On June 6, he formally announced his defection to the APC at a rally in Uyo, which drew a large crowd, including members of the Progressive Governors Forum and senior party chieftains.

The APC’s growing influence in the South-South region marks a potential turning point in Nigeria’s political landscape, as the ruling party eyes broader dominance ahead of the 2027 elections.

Share