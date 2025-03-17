2027: Akpabio Denies Allegations Of Selling APC To PDP In A’Ibom

Share

The President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has denied the allegations that he, Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stephen Ntukekpo, and the Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, had compromised the party in the state in exchange for his third-term ambition.

Some APC stakeholders made this allegations in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, titled: “The Worrisome State of the APC in Akwa Ibom State: A Call for Your Intervention.”

The letter, jointly signed by Elder Okokon James, Peter Ibanga, and Chief Victor Affiah from the Uyo, Eket, and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial districts.

The party warned that the APC in Akwa Ibom was being deliberately weakened to allow the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to dominate the state in the 2027 elections.

The stakeholders claimed that Akpabio’s allies were working against the APC’s interest by allegedly ensuring PDP’s victory in exchange for support for the Senate President’s third-term ambition.

“The state chairman of the party, Mr. Stephen Ntukekpo, and the Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, are openly declaring that they were directed by the Senate President to cripple the party in the state, giving the PDP an easy ride to victory in the 2027 polls in exchange for PDP’s support for the Senate President’s third-term ambition,” the letter read in part.

The stakeholders further alleged that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom had no intention of joining the APC or committing to President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

They warned that if urgent action was not taken, APC members might defect to an opposition coalition ahead of 2027, thereby jeopardizing the president’s re-election campaign in the state.

“The soul and spirit of the party in the state have been sold to the PDP-led government, and as a result, party members are gearing up to join an upcoming opposition coalition against your second-term ambition,” the letter added.

However, in a swift reaction, Akpabio, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, dismissed the claims as spurious and mischievous, insisting that the APC in Akwa Ibom remained strong under his leadership.

“The writers of the letter are non-existent and not known to the party. Their allegations are spurious and mischievous.

The Senate President has strengthened the party through various appointments he has secured for members. Do you call that working against the party?” Eyiboh stated.

The development has further deepened political tensions within the Akwa Ibom APC, raising concerns over the party’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections.

