2027: Ajadi Visits Iseyin PDP Leaders, Emphasizes Continuity, Party Unity

Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to party leaders and elders in Iseyin Local Government, pledging loyalty to party supremacy and a commitment to sustaining the developmental legacies of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ajadi, who was received by PDP chieftains across Iseyin, described his visit as a mark of respect and appreciation for the consistent support the local leaders have given the party over the years, particularly in making PDP a dominant political force in Iseyin and the Oke-Ogun axis.

Speaking during the visit, Ajadi, who was led to the leaders by the PDP Chairman in Iseyin Local Government, Alhaji Musediq Ajigbotosho Adele, said the strength of the party in the area was built on loyalty, sacrifice and grassroots engagement.

“I am here to pay homage to our leaders and to appreciate the immense support they have been giving to the PDP. Your steadfastness is the reason the party continues to record victories in Iseyin and across Oke-Ogun,” Ajadi said.

He stated that his entry into partisan politics and his governorship ambition were driven by conviction and service, rather than personal ambition.

“I heard the call to join the PDP, and I obeyed. My joining the party and my aspiration to govern Oyo State are by divine call. I believe God has called me to continue the good works of Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027. I represent Omituntun 3.0 — continuity with progress,” he added.

Ajadi also offered prayers for the party leadership and elders present, urging unity and collective responsibility in strengthening the PDP ahead of future elections.

In his remarks, elder statesman, Chief Doyin Babalola, described Governor Seyi Makinde as a worthy son of Iseyin who has never neglected his roots.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is our first son. He has never left Iseyin behind. He remembers his people, and that is why development has touched every corner of Oke-Ogun,” Babalola said.

He stressed that political loyalty should not be confused with elite movement between parties, noting that electoral strength remains with the people.

“Some people may defect, but the electorate does not go anywhere. The people remain, and they know those who have served them well,” he added.

Another PDP leader, Chief Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha, prayed for Ajadi’s political journey to yield positive outcomes, while recalling the importance of consistency and loyalty within the party.

“I would not have spoken after our leader, but what I have to say is important. Politics rewards those who stand firm. I experienced that when support came my way, and I won,” Mustapha said.

He further observed that considerations such as origin, name and faith often play a role in political calculations, not only in Oyo State but across the South-West, urging aspirants to understand the political environment while prioritising unity.

Mustapha praised Governor Makinde’s contributions to Oke-Ogun, particularly in expanding educational opportunities through the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) campus and other infrastructure projects.

“What Governor Makinde has done in Oke-Ogun will never be forgotten. His works have reduced feelings of marginalisation and strengthened the bond between Iseyin and the rest of the state,” he said.

Another party elder, Chief Muraina Siaba, advised Ajadi to adopt an inclusive leadership style that carries all factions of the party along.

“Politics of inclusiveness is key. When everyone feels carried along, the party becomes stronger, and victory becomes easier,” Siaba noted.

The visit concluded with prayers led by Mallam Ajibola Waheed, who committed Ajadi’s political ambition and the future of the PDP in Iseyin and Oyo State into God’s hands.

Other party leaders present at the meeting included Alhaji Lateef Yusuff Kalli, Alhaji Waheed Ajibola, the pioneer PDP chairman in Iseyin in 1998, Alhaja Muinat Olona, among several others.

The visit forms part of Ajadi’s ongoing consultations with PDP stakeholders across Oyo State as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2027 governorship election.