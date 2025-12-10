2027: Ajadi Meets Oyo Councillors, Pledges To Build On Makinde’s Achievements

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has met with the Oyo State elected Councillors, pledging that he will build on the developmental strides of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ajadi, who described himself as the embodiment of “Omituntun 3.0” which is ‘continuity without compromise’, spoke at the Iseyin City Hall, where members of the Oyo State Councillors Forum converged, declaring that his aspiration to govern Oyo State was driven by a commitment to protect and deepen Makinde’s governance reforms, as well as, strengthening grassroots participation in decision-making.

According to him, “I am here because you are the closest leaders to the people. Governor Seyi Makinde has done exceptionally well, and Oyo State cannot afford to hand over this progress to the wrong hands. That is why I say, I represent ‘Omituntun 3.0 — continuity of good governance’.

The gathering brought together councillors from the state’s 33 local government areas, marking the first time, according to participants, that a governorship aspirant officially engaged the Councillors Forum at such a scale.

Ajadi, who identified himself as “a son of the soil, is a son of Ibadan business magnate, Chief Bode Amoo and hails from Ward 8, Osengere, Egbeda Local Government area of the state. He said his presence at the meeting was rooted in his respect for party loyalty and respect for grassroots leadership.

“We are gathered here today because we are bona fide members of the PDP”, he said while highlighting his success in the private sector by referencing the successful growth of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited and its subsidiaries, including Bullion Records, BullionMonie, Bullion Propertie, Bullion Automobiles, and Bullion Sports, as proof of his capacity for economic and organisational leadership.

Commending Ajadi’s engagement, Hon. Olasukanmi Olusola, Leader of the House from Egbeda Local Government, described the aspirant as the first to formally recognise the relevance of councillors in the state’s political structure, saying that, “Egbeda Local Government is proud to associate with Ambassador Ajadi.”

In his closing remark on behalf of several councillors who attended the meeting from across the state, Hon. Salaudeen Abdulkabir disclosed that Ajadi had approved financial support for all councillors, including the families of deceased members, and also promised five solar streetlights per ward, which Ajadi immediately affirmed.