2027: Ajadi Dumps NNPP, Defects To PDP

Nigerian politician and social reform advocate, Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has officially resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing his defection at a press conference held on Monday, November 10, Ajadi described the move as “A strategic and patriotic step toward rebuilding Nigeria’s unity and hope.”

Speaking with journalists, Ajadi formally presented copies of his resignation letter, signalling his official withdrawal from the NNPP and alignment with the PDP.

In the letter, which was formally addressed to the Ward Chairman, NNPP Chairman of Obafemi Owode Local Government, the Ogun State NNPP Chairman, the NNPP Southwest Chairman, and the National Chairman of the party, Ajadi stated that his decision came after deep reflection on Nigeria’s political direction and the need to work within a broader platform capable of driving genuine national transformation.

“My decision to join the Peoples Democratic Party is both strategic and patriotic,” Ajadi declared. “I have great respect for the NNPP and what it stands for, but at this point in Nigeria’s history, I believe the PDP offers a wider and stronger platform for national reconciliation, youth empowerment, and true federalism.”

Ajadi, who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general elections after stepping down as a presidential aspirant in solidarity with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who later became the party’s presidential candidate, clarified that his exit from the NNPP was not borne out of animosity but guided by conviction and renewed purpose.

“There is no bad blood between me and my former party,” he said. “I remain grateful for the opportunity to have served under its banner. However, as Nigeria continues to grapple with economic hardship, unemployment, and leadership challenges, it is time for like-minded patriots to close ranks and rebuild trust in governance.”

Political observers have described Ajadi’s defection as one of the most strategic realignments in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections, a period expected to reshape Nigeria’s political alliances and ideological coalitions.

Beyond politics, Ambassador Ajadi is renowned for his humanitarian and youth development efforts. Through the Olufemi Ajadi Foundation, he has provided training, micro-grants, and support to widows, artisans, and small-scale farmers across several states in the South-West, Northern, and Southern regions.

“His social campaigns and media engagements have long promoted youth inclusion in governance, entrepreneurship, and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious communities.

He has also been a consistent voice for press freedom, security reform, and good governance, often emphasizing the need for responsive leadership and civic accountability.

“Nigeria is at a crossroads,” Ajadi noted. “We need leaders who can listen to the people and act selflessly. I am confident that my entry into the PDP will strengthen the party’s grassroots base and reawaken hope among ordinary Nigerians.”

Party officials in South-west described Ajadi’s defection as a “boost to the PDP’s democratic family,” praising his record of integrity, youth mobilization, and social impact as assets that will enrich the party’s vision.

Reaffirming his commitment to national service, Ambassador Ajadi pledged to work closely with PDP leaders at all levels to promote transparency, peace-building, and inclusive governance.

“This is not just about party politics,” he reiterated. “It is about rekindling the faith of Nigerians in democracy and ensuring that our people begin to feel the real dividends of good governance.”