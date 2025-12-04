2027: Aiyedatiwa To Lead Tinubu’s Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders from Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State have unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 election.

The leaders include commissioners from the six local governments that comprise the senatorial district, members of the state House of Assembly, party chairmen, local government chairmen, Special Advisers, and senatorial leaders of the party in the zone.

In the resolution read by the Senatorial Chairman, ProfSimidele Odimayo, the stakeholders’ meeting was necessary to drum up support for the reelection of President Tinubu and to pass a vote of confidence on Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the leader of the party in the state.

Odimayo said the stakeholders’ meeting afforded the commissioners from the zone the opportunity to inform party members about the achievements of Aiyedatiwa in their respective ministries.

Other speakers, including Hon Jide Akinfe, Chairman of Irele Local Government, and Taiwo Adegoroye of Odigbo Council area, said the leadership of the party is ready to work for the victory of the APC in the 2027 elections just as they did in the November 16 governorship election of Aiyedatiwa.