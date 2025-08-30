2027: Aiyedatiwa Targets 1,000 New Members Per Ward

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has asked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mobilise not less than 1,000 members in the 203 political wards in the state.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting with members of the APC in Akure, the state capital, Aiyedatiwa also urged residents to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Aiyedatiwa called on members of the APC across the state to close ranks, intensify mobilisation, and canvassed more supporters in preparation for the 2027 general election in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor noted that the Renewed Hope Initiative was deliberately designed to strengthen the grassroots base of the APC, with a target of registering at least one thousand new members in every ward across Ondo State.

According to him, “This is our party, and it is our collective responsibility to make it stronger. The Renewed Hope Initiative has been structured to build the party from the grassroots, and our target is only one thousand new members per ward.”

He said, “We must mobilise, we must organise, and we must be consistent in our engagements. Regular stakeholders meetings such as this are meant to keep us united, informed, and ready for the future.”

The governor who spoke about his administration’s efforts said there are ongoing efforts to attract major investors into the state to revamp the economy.

He added, “We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a cement factory, a fertiliser plant, and a petrochemical industry in Ondo State. These strategic projects will create jobs and boost the state’s economy.

“I want to assure our people that all our ongoing infrastructural projects, including those inherited by this administration, will be completed.

“In addition, we are taking steps to assume responsibility for some federal roads to ease the burden on our people. Beyond the Ikare-Akoko, Idanre-Akure, and Okitipupa-Igbokoda road projects that are already in motion, we will not hesitate to intervene in other critical road corridors to enhance connectivity.”

In his welcome address, the APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for convening the meeting and for sustaining regular interaction with party stakeholders.

He emphasised the need for leaders and members to return to the grassroots to consolidate the party’s strength.

Adetimehin said: “We must all go back to our wards and local governments and redouble our efforts. This is our party, and there is no other party for us apart from the APC.

“Unity and commitment at the grassroots are critical if we want to sustain our dominance. Come rain, come shine, our identity remains APC, and we must carry that banner with pride.

“There is no division in our party. The government and the party remain one. Members of the party must conduct themselves in a way that respects the supremacy of the party”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Victor Olabimtan, reaffirmed that the APC remained united and indivisible in his constituency.

“In our area, the APC is one. There are no factions, no divisions. We are solidly behind the governor and the party leadership, and we will continue to work in unity to ensure our strength is felt across the state,” Olabimtan said.