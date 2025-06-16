2027: Aiyedatiwa Mobilises Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared that the government and people of Ondo State will give maximum support to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking when he received the state, local government and ward coordinators of a political group, The Lucky Guy, in Akure (TLG), during a visit, Aiyedatiwa expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for enabling states to pursue developmental projects through increased fiscal capacity.

The TLG group is mobilising grassroots support for President Tinubu’s re-election in Ondo State under the banner of Asiwaju Datiwa.

According to the governor, the economic reforms of the President have led to an increase in revenue coming to the states, which makes it easier to embark on more developmental projects for the people, adding that states are no longer borrowing to finance projects or pay salaries.

Aiyedatiwa noted that under the Renewed Hope administration of the President, Ondo State has witnessed unprecedented federal presence and support, including infrastructural projects and appointments.

