2027: A’Ibom Traditional Rulers Endorse Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno For Re-Election

Traditional Rulers in Akwa Ibom State have pledged their support for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement came from Paramount Rulers, Clan, Village, and Family Heads, along with their spouses, drawn from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District during a special rally at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium on Saturday. The rulers cited the developmental strides of the trio as reasons for their collective support.

Chairing the event, the Itai Afe Annang and Paramount Traditional Ruler, Obong Blaise Awakama, noted that it was the first time in the history of Akwa Ibom State that traditional rulers gathered to recognize the achievements of their distinguished sons.

According to a statement on Sunday by Anietie Ekong, Special Assistant on Media/Communication to the President of the Senate, Obong Awakama said:

“The Traditional Rulers have seen the good deeds of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who transformed Lagos State before becoming President. They have witnessed his economic reforms, which have made more funds available to States and Local Governments for developmental projects.

“They have seen the uncommon achievements of Senator Godswill Akpabio, from his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, to his service as Senate Minority Leader and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, including the completion of the NDDC headquarters and numerous other projects across the region.

“They also recognize his outstanding work as Senate President through people-oriented legislation like the creation of Development Commissions and the Students Loan Act, among others.

“Finally, they have seen Pastor Umo Eno, who has brought peace to the State and spread development beyond urban centres to every corner of Akwa Ibom. They could not remain silent about these achievements.”

Obong Awakama explained that having observed the good governance and leadership of the trio, the Traditional Rulers wanted to publicly register their support and endorse them to continue their work in 2027.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council and Paramount Ruler of Abak, His Royal Majesty Akuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia, said the endorsement reflects recognition of their proven leadership, good governance, and sustained public service at both Federal and State levels.

Following a unanimous voice vote adopting the trio, Akuku Udofia said:

“This endorsement represents the collective decision of the Traditional Rulers Council in support of their leadership and to promote peace, unity, good governance, and constructive engagement with the Traditional Rulers.”

Receiving the memorandum of endorsement, Governor Umo Eno described the gesture as unprecedented and thanked the Traditional Rulers for their continuous support.

Senator Akpabio, accepting the endorsement on behalf of himself and President Tinubu, described it as uncommon, thanking the Traditional Institution for the recognition, and assured that President Tinubu is working to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

He added that Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District would double their votes for President Tinubu, Governor Eno, and himself, urging the Traditional Rulers to sensitize their subjects to register and obtain permanent voters’ cards in readiness for the 2027 general elections.