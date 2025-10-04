2027: A’Ibom Traders Donate N100M For Eno’s Re-Election

…Appreciate his empowerment packages

In a show of solidarity and confidence, traders across Akwa Ibom State have applauded Governor Umo Eno for what they described as his unprecedented transparency and accountability in the distribution of empowerment packages aimed at boosting Small and Medium-Scale Businesses in the state.

At a well-attended meeting of the Ibom Traders Association held in Uyo, the state capitol, members unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the Governor, citing his inclusive leadership style and consistent efforts to uplift the informal sector through grants, loans, and training opportunities.

In the course of the gathering, the association elected Mr Idoreyin Raphael as the new Chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoT), while Mr Moses Sambo emerged as the Acting State President of the body.

The leadership change, stakeholders explained, was part of efforts to reposition the association for greater collaboration with government in delivering economic growth.

In a dramatic highlight of the event, the traders presented a ₦100 million support fund to back Governor Umo Eno’s nomination ahead of the 2027 elections, pledging their total loyalty to his administration.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, BOT Chairman Mr. Raphael described the gesture as a token of appreciation for the Governor’s “unwavering commitment to the welfare of market men and women, and his rare openness in ensuring every kobo meant for empowerment gets to the right beneficiaries.”

Acting State President, Mr. Sambo, reaffirmed that under the new leadership, the association would deepen its partnership with the government and ensure that traders at the grassroots level continue to benefit from the Governor’s economic empowerment drive.

Responding, representatives of the State Government thanked the traders for their solidarity and assured them that Governor Umo Eno remains committed to policies that will sustain prosperity, reduce poverty, and create a business-friendly environment across the state.

The event drew market leaders, local government coordinators, and representatives from various business units across Akwa Ibom, all of whom echoed the same message: Governor Eno’s people-centered governance has redefined the relationship between the government and the trading community.