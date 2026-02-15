2027: A’Ibom Community Urges Eno To Forget Campaigning For Re-Election

Women and stakeholders of Essien Udim local government area of Akwa ibom state have urged the All Progressives Congress to forget visiting Essien Udim to campaign for the re-election of Governor Umo Eno when the election window is open.

According to them, “Campaigning for Governor Eno in our community will amount to a pastor preaching to the choir.”

This was the summary of the women sensitization drive to deepen grassroots participation in governance and economic empowerment in Essien Udim led by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi.

They cited among other things, the success of the Governor’s efforts at uniting Akwa Ibom State and his collaboration with the Senate President, a son of the area as well as his intentional efforts at spreading development across the entire state.

The Chairman of Essien Udim LGA, Hon. Elder Ntiedo Usoroh, in his welcome remarks, expressed appreciation to the governor and his team for bringing the sensitization tour to the area, adding that choosing to celebrate valentine with Essien Udim, shows that the Governor loves the people of the area.

He described the initiative as timely and impactful, particularly in empowering women through information and access to government programmes.

In her goodwill message, the State Woman Leader, Obongawan Obonado Uko, lauded the initiative and pledged sustained mobilization of women at the grassroots.

Similarly, the President of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Women’s Forum, Dr. Mrs. Emem Camilus Umoh, reaffirmed the commitment of Essien Udim women toward ensuring the return of Senator Akpabio, Governor Eno and President Tinubu in future political contests.

Other words of encouragement and support to the Governor, Senate President and President Bola Tinubu, came in from aides of the Governor, the Commissioner for Transport and former chairman of the LGA, Dr. Anthony Luke; the Managing Director of Ibom Power, Mr. Camilus Umoh; Mr. Nsentip Akpabio; as well as the House of Assembly Member, Prince Ukpong Akpabio; Obong Chief Michael Afangideh (OON); and Engr. Enobong Patrick.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, who was represented by his Deputy, Senator And Eyakenyi, made the call during the Women Sensitization Tour on Civic Responsibilities and Health Check held at the council secretariat.

Senator Eyakenyi said the sensitization tour was aimed at mobilizing women to commit to their civic obligations, particularly by getting their voter’s cards ready ahead of future elections.

“The sensitization is the main objective of our coming to your local government. You must ensure your voter’s cards are intact and not worn out so that you will not be stranded on election day. Inform your daughters who are up to 18 years to also register and collect theirs,” she stated.

The Deputy Governor further charged women across the 11 wards of the local government area to register at least 100 persons each, stressing the importance of obtaining NIN to enable them participate in the ARISE Cooperative scheme and other empowerment programmes of the state government.

She noted that the governor’s alignment with the centre was to attract more development to the state, adding that unity among political leaders, including Godswill Akpabio and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would continue to benefit the people of Akwa Ibom.

Reiterating the need for party registration, Senator Eyakenyi explained that broad-based participation would strengthen the state politically and economically. She also invited women to a mega rally scheduled for March 7 in Uyo, where Akwa Ibom women are expected to gather in large numbers.

Speaking on behalf of the wife of the Senate President, Dr. Mrs. Ekaette Unoama Akpabio, Dcs.Eunice Thomas noted that politics is about negotiation of power.

She therefore urged women to remain united and proactive, especially in an era where women are given political power and voice.

In her address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Inibehe Silas, emphasized the importance of civic awareness among women. She urged them to renew their voter’s cards, obtain their NIN, and register as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in preparation for planned empowerment initiatives for business owners through grants and the ARISE Cooperative scheme.m

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Bureau of Cooperatives, Mrs. Alice Ekpenyong, encouraged women to form cooperatives across the wards to enable them access financial support and contribute meaningfully to their families’ welfare.

“You should form cooperatives in your various wards so you can have funds to support your husbands and ensure your children remain in school.

“The requirements include your NIN and voter’s card.”

Delivering a message of thanks, the First Lady Designate, Lady Helen Obareki, conveyed the governor’s appreciation to the women of Essien Udim for their continued support and participation in Governor Eno’s administration.