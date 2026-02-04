2027: A’Ibom Community Demands Reps Slot For Equity, Fairness, Justice

As preparations gather momentum for the 2027 general elections, political groups, organisations, and concerned electorates across Akwa Ibom State have begun setting the record straight on zoning, unity, equity and fair representation within various constituencies.

One of them, the Atai Uyo Progressives Forum, insisted that the agitation for the Uyo/Ibesikpo Asutan/Uruan/Nsit Atai Federal Constituency seat must be anchored on fairness, unity, equity and justice, stressing that the time has come for Ibesikpo Asutan to produce a Member of the House of Representatives.

The group said during a courtesy visit to the Former Member Representing Uruan State Constituency, Hon. KufreAbasi Etuk, that allowing Ibesikpo Asutan to produce the next House of Representatives member will ensure unity and peace in the federal constituency.

Responding, Hon. Etuk, an APC Chieftain in the state, assured the team that, as an ardent advocate for fairness, equity, justice, and good conscience, Ibesikpo Asutan, being an integral part of Atai Uyo, should not be denied representation after 24 years of supporting others.

The lawmaker, while responding to the facts and figures presented by the group that, since the creation of the federal constituency, all three other local government areas have taken two turns each, said that the right of Ibesikpo Asutan will be given to them in 2027.

He voiced out that denying Ibesikpo Asutan the opportunity to produce a representative after decades of patience would amount to continued marginalisation and an affront to the principles of equity and unity upon which the constituency stands.

The former lawmaker recalled how people voted in protest for Emmanuel Ekpenyong (TEMPO), of Action Congress of Nigeria(ACN) in 2011 when Nsit Atai was denied their turn, leading to the loss by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), cautioning that history might repeat itself if the APC’s internal democracy and processes are not overhauled to prioritize unity, justice, equity, and fairness.

The group’s Chancellor, Pastor Joshua Basil, used the occasion to pledge their continued and steadfast support for Governor Umo Eno, whom he described as a leader who abhors injustice and a man of God whose governance philosophy is rooted in fairness, equity and inclusiveness.

He expressed confidence that the Governor’s leadership style and moral authority would continue to promote justice and balance across all local government areas, noting that their demand was in line with the values of equity and unity, which his administration represents.

Also, the Progenitor of the Group, Comrade Udeme Smith, declared that for 24 years, from 2003 to 2027, Ibesikpo Asutan has waited patiently for a representative who genuinely understands and represents its interests at the National Assembly.

“Our time has come. We are not asking for more; we are demanding a competent voice and reputable representative from Ibesikpo Asutan with proven experience and integrity. We’ll not stop the negotiation,” he said.

He warned against political manipulation, inducement and what he described as attempts to mortgage the future of the constituency through “peanuts” and compensations, insisting that such tactics would no longer succeed.

He cautioned political actors who, according to them, have benefited from the marginalisation of Ibesikpo Asutan to desist, noting that the people are now alert, organized and determined.

“Those who have fed on our marginalisation should beware. Ibesikpo Asutan will no longer be silenced by peanuts or mere compensations. We are watching, systematic but resolute,” he warned.

The Group stated unequivocally that 2027 is non-negotiable for Ibesikpo Asutan, urging unity among stakeholders and warning against internal sabotage driven by selfish ambitions.

“This is a call. 2027 is the turn of Ibesikpo Asutan to represent Uyo Federal Constituency, and we shall stand by it without remorse. Only enemies of our progress will oppose it. We caution that no one should play with our rights.”

The meeting peaked when the group prayed for a smooth handover in 2027, throwing their weight behind President Bola Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Aniekan Bassey representing Uyo.