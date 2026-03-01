2027: A’Ibom Community Declares Total Support For Tinubu, Eno

The people of Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno as their sole candidates for the offices of President and Governor, respectively, in the 2027 general elections.

The declaration was made at the Council Headquarters, Odot, during the inauguration of a 23-member Local Government Executive Committee and a 36-member Advisory Council of the Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative.

Speaking through key leaders and stakeholders, including the Local Government Chairman and Chapter Coordinator of the initiative, Hon. Tony Nyong; Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Princess Emem Ibanga; CEO of Eminence Oil and Gas, Sir Emmanuel Okon; and House of Assembly member, Aniefiok Attah, among others, the people cited a series of impactful projects and interventions as justification for their endorsement.

Among the projects highlighted were the 14.22km Odot–Ikot Ubo Road, the Nsit Atai–Okobo–Airport Road, the Youth-Friendly Centre, the Chairman’s Lodge, a functional health centre, the remodelled Primary School at Ikot Akpabio, and several Compassionate Homes. They described Governor Umo Eno as a true friend of Nsit Atai whose administration has significantly transformed the area’s socio-economic landscape.

The stakeholders also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership and Renewed Hope Agenda, including the construction of the ongoing Coastal Highway project which traverses the area, asserting that he deserves a second term to consolidate ongoing national reforms and development programmes.

To actualise their resolve, the leaders pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation across wards and units, leveraging the newly inaugurated structures of the Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative to galvanise support for the APC-led government.

The 23-member Executive Committee is headed by Hon. Tony Nyong as Chapter Coordinator, with Mrs. Glory Nteyoho serving as Deputy Coordinator. Other members include Obonganwan Grace Sunday, Godwin Johnny, Udeme Esset, Bassy John, Atim Udopeter, Idorenyin Asuquo, Peace Frank, Ekaette Udoh, Eyo Peter, Iquo Inyang, Mary Eyo, Obong Sunday Udia, Ataiyo Umanah, Ndu Davis, Aniefiok Edemiko, Samuel Uko, Ekarika Williams, Edem Udoh, Eno Okono, Grace Ukpahnah Sunday, Sarah Amanam, Mary Udoekong, and Monday Sampson.

Members of the Advisory Council include Mark Esset (Chairman), John Harry (Secretary), Prince Aniefiok Attah, Emem Ibanga, Ndem Ndem Samuel Okon, Idorenyin Inyang, Akaninyene Noah, Okopimo Okono, Edem Ita, and Edem Okon, among others.

Performing the inauguration, the International President of the Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative, Engr. Uwem Okoko, described the formal take-off of the organisation in Nsit Atai as a clear demonstration of the people’s readiness to work collectively for the sustenance of the Arise Agenda in Akwa Ibom State and the Renewed Hope Agenda at the national level.

He charged the executive and advisory council members to immediately set in motion comprehensive ward and unit mobilisation strategies to strengthen grassroots support ahead of 2027.

In his keynote remarks, the International Coordinator of the initiative, Sir Udo Kierian Akpan, stated that the group’s mandate is to ensure the continuity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and other APC candidates in future elections.