2027: A’Ibom APC Leaders, Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu, Eno, Akpabio

The leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District have formally thrown their weight behind the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

They have also announced Chief Assam Assam (SAN), as the party’s political leader for the senatorial district. The decisions were taken during a stakeholders’ engagement held yesterday at Eket City Hall, Eket.

The event had in attendance, the State Deputy Governor, Akon Eyakenyi, the APC State Chairman, Stephen Ntukekpo, serving and former political office holders and other party stalwarts and was chaired by Ikpoto Okon Osung.

The adoption of the trio for re-election followed a motion moved by the Member representing Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Uduak Odudoh and Seconded by Hon Martin Esin of Oron Federal Constituency.

Different blocs of stakeholders, ranging from National to State Lawmakers, former and serving top government officials, Local Government Chairmen, College of Personal Aides, Youth leaders and other Party officials, speak in glowing terms in support of Governor Eno, the President Tinubu and Senator Godswill Akpabio.