2027: Agulu Youths Warn Politicians Against Attacks On Obi

The youths of Agulu community in Anambra State have issued a strong warning to politicians campaigning in the area, cautioning them against making derogatory or disparaging remarks about former governor of the state and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

In a statement jointly signed by Maduagwu Eric-Kenny O., Chairman of Agulu Youths, and Egoh Chamberlain, Secretary, the group condemned what it described as “unfounded attacks” from desperate politicians seeking votes.

According to the statement, the youths observed with concern how some politicians, while canvassing for support in Agulu, mocked and provoked Obi, despite many of them having been direct beneficiaries of his generosity and support.

They described such conduct as shameful and unacceptable. The group emphasised that Peter Obi’s name commands respect not only in Nigerian politics, but also on the global stage, vowing never to allow anyone, regardless of position or influence, to diminish his image.