2027: Again, Enugu North Endorses Mbah Over Massive Projects, UNN VC

Stakeholders and groups across the six local government areas of Enugu North Senatorial District, also known as Nsukka Zone, have endorsed Governor Peter Mbah for a second term in office yet again.

The stakeholders, comprising traditional, political, and community leaders, professionals and various groups, said the governor had shown sincerity and determination in addressing the major challenges facing Nsukka Zone through visible projects, while also facilitating the appointment of a son of the zone as the Vice Chancellorship of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, for the first time since the founding of the institution in 1960.

This was as Mbah revealed that he was already in the process of feasibility study for a rail line that would reduce trip from Enugu to Nsukka to 15 minutes, saying he was just starting.

The people of Nsukka zone bared their minds during Governor Mbah’s working visit to Nsukka at the weekend, which featured the foundation laying for a 5,000-shop capacity Nsukka International Market, meeting with traditional rulers of the zone at Edem Ani, and a well-attended meeting with stakeholders of the zone.

Speaking, the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu, said the zone had presented three major requests before Mbah ahead of the 2023 election, namely; the dualisation of the 44km Abakpa Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road, appointment of an Nsukka Zone indigene as Vice Chancellor of UNN, and support the creation of Adada State.