2027: Aduda Dumps PDP For APC, Pledges Massive Support For Tinubu

The immediate past Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Tanimu Aduda, has formally defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a significant political shift in the nation’s capital.

Aduda arrived at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja accompanied by hundreds of loyal supporters, where he held a closed-door meeting with the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

His defection, widely anticipated in political circles, comes amid his growing alignment with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who has been actively supporting APC candidates in recent political activities within the territory.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Aduda expressed enthusiasm about his new political direction, assuring that he would mobilise substantial voter support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.