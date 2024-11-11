2027: Adopt Sen Kalu As Consensus Candidate For Abia North, COSEYL Tells Political Parties

Share

With over 90 roads, scholarships to indigent students to study abroad, empowerment for constituents, and rehabilitation of 78 schools as part of the record-breaking achievements of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in Abia North, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has called on political parties to adopt him as the consensus candidate in 2027.

The apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East described the futuristic and trailblazing performance of Senator Kalu, which the president General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, said has given the zone a facelift and restored the wasted years of non-performance by the previous representative of the zone.

“Before now, constituents were made to believe that representation only means going to the National Assembly to speak grammar and come back without any democratic dividends for the people, but Senator Kalu has opened the eyes of the people to know that there is more to being a representative of the people.

“Senator Kalu’s name in politics and leadership is synonymous with performance. People from the zone are joyous when his name is mentioned because of the positive impact he has made in the lives of the people. He is indeed a trailblazer and an enigma of sorts.

“He has proven beyond every reasonable doubt that he didn’t go to the Senate to count the number of seats or sleep at the Red Chambers, but rather he is at the Senate for serious business of governance which is to speak, defend and bring back dividends of democracy to his people who sent him there.

“We call on all political parties not to feed any other candidate in Abia North senatorial zone but rather adopt Distinguish Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the All Progressive Party, APC, as their consensus candidate for Abia North Senatorial zone come 2027.”

Share

Please follow and like us: