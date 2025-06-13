Share

Former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran, has dismissed the generally held view among many Nigerians that the 2027 presidential election is for former presidential candidates who are old.

Speaking in an interview, Adeniran emphasized that younger personalities like Prince Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has already indicated interest to run for the position in 2027.

He described Adebayo as a patriotic young Nigerian who is more interested in constituting a new Nigeria than in starting any political campaign. He, therefore, called on the youths to participate actively in Nigeria’s political activities for the sake of their future and destiny.

“It is not true that only former aspirants from the older generation are indicating interest in the 2027 contest. At least among the younger generation is Prince Adewole Adebayo, who has made it clear that he would run.

“The younger generations should not be seen to be disinterested in their future and destiny. I believe, however, that even from Adebayo’s statements, he, like most Nigerians, is more interested in having a new constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria than in starting any campaigns,” he said.

Adeniran, who is also a former Nigerian ambassador to Germany, bared his mind on the gale of defections rocking the country’s political space, noting that it is an interesting phenomenon.

He said some Nigerians frown at the development as a demonstration of lack of proper understanding of the presidential system of government or overstretching of freedom of association, and stressed that it is more fundamental than just that.

He said the gale of defection ridicules the culture of democratic choice and exposes the unarticulated orientations of some politicians.

“It suggests basic similarities between the two major political parties and shows lack of commitment to bounding values and an enduring ideology,” he said.

He equally submitted that it is more about personal benefits encapsulated in political power, influence and authority rather than an interest to serve the people.

“It also loudly conveys to the observer that rather than an interest to serve the people, the politicians who change party affiliations in the present circumstances are more interested in the personal benefits derivable from political power, influence and authority,” he said.

