2027: Adeleke, Osun PDP Leaders Adopt Tinubu As Presidential Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State chapter, has adopted President Bola Tinubu for reelection in 2027. The party acknowledged that Osun is Tinubu’s ancestral home, “which makes the President the son of Osun State”.

It also endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election in next year’s governorship poll. In their resolution at a caucus meeting in Osogbo on Monday, Adeleke, his deputy Kola Adewusi, ex-Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the House of Assembly Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, and 24 other Osun PDP leaders pledged to work for Tinubu’s re-election.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting said: “The majority of the members of the APC in Osun State are opposed to the idea of Adeleke’s defection to the APC, which did not originate from the governor in the first instance.”

It added: “That the PDP in Osun State recognises the fact that Osun State is the ancestral home of President Bola Tinubu, which makes the President the son of Osun State. “Therefore, the PDP in Osun State hereby adopts and endorses President Bola Tinubu for reelection in the 2027 presidential election.’’