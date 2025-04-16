2027: Adegoke Begins Consultations With Oyo PDP Leaders

Share

As the race toward the 2027 general elections gains momentum, the Ibadan-born Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Solutions FM, Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has commenced consultations with key leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

In a statement made available to journalists by Adegoke’s media team on Wednesday, it was revealed that the meeting, which held on Tuesday, took place at the Ikolaba, Ibadan residence of Wole Oyelese, the Co-Chairman of the PDP Elders’ Council.

Also in attendance were the Chairman of the Elders’ Council, Saka Balogun who was the former Chief of Staff to the late Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala and a member of the PDP Board of Trustees alongside Chief Hamid Gbadamosi from Oke-Ogun; Jacob Adetoro from Oke-Ogun; Sunday Ogunlade from Oyo; and Nureni Akanbi, the Iba Oluyole of Ibadan.

Although the details of the meeting remain undisclosed as all parties declined to speak to the press, political observers believe the gathering is closely linked to Adegoke’s ambition to contest the Oyo State governorship election in 2027.

The political atmosphere within the PDP in Oyo State is expected to become more vibrant, especially as the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde is currently in the second year of his second and constitutionally final term.

Adegoke, who attended his PDP Ward meeting earlier, responded to questions regarding his political future by reaffirming his desire to serve the people of Oyo State as governor.

Many political watchers in the Pacesetter State believe that if Olooye Adegoke formally declares his intention, he will enjoy significant goodwill and support.

A noted philanthropist and calm, respected business magnate, Adegoke (FCA) is now a prominent figure within the ruling PDP in the State.

He has consistently stated that power belongs to Allah and that his ambition is rooted in a desire to serve the people of Oyo State.

Beyond Ibadan, his hometown, Adegoke has extended his philanthropic efforts to Ibarapa, Oke Ogun, and other parts of the State.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many widows and vulnerable individuals benefited from his generosity.

He has also supported government efforts in healthcare, education, and infrastructure development across the State.

Tuesday’s meeting is seen by political analysts as the first in a series of strategic consultations that Olooye Adegoke is expected to undertake in preparation for his 2027 political journey.

The move comes amid growing political maneuverings and consultations by prominent politicians across the country.

