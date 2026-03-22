2027: Adebayo Slams Govs, Politicians’ Defections To APC

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has rejected claims that Nigeria’s opposition space is shrinking ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview, Adebayo insisted that the true measure of democracy lies with the electorate, not the number of incumbents in office.

He argued that the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should not be mistaken for political strength, noting that democracy is defined by public sentiment rather than political office holders.

“What matters is whether Nigerians feel better about governance and leadership, not how many governors or senators a party controls. If you look in those directions, the government of the day… is in serious trouble,” he said.

Criticism of party realignments, Adebayo downplayed ongoing political mergers and defections involving opposition parties such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing them as irrelevant to his party’s ideological focus.

He maintained that the SDP remains committed to its long-standing principles, distancing itself from what he called politics of incumbency and opportunistic alliances.

According to him, frequent defections among politicians reflect a lack of ideological commitment rather than genuine political evolution.

“If 36 governors move to one party, it is not my business. What matters is the quality of leadership and whether they are solving Nigeria’s problems,” he said.

Adebayo further claimed that major parties—including the APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—share similar origins and failures, describing them as part of a relay of inefficiency.

The SDP leader emphasized the need for a shift away from personality-driven politics toward issue-based engagement focused on insecurity, poverty, and governance.

He criticized what he described as hypocrisy among political elites, particularly those who held power for years without implementing reforms but now position themselves as critics.

Adebayo also called for a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s legislative leadership, aligning with advocacy for reforms under the FixNASS movement, which seeks to replace most incumbents in the National Assembly.

“Nigeria needs a new National Assembly with virtually no incumbents coming back,” he said.

Declaring his intention to contest the presidency again, Adebayo said he aims to secure a broad-based mandate from Nigerians, contrasting it with what he described as narrow electoral victories in the past.

He was critical of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of weak economic management, insecurity, and lack of inclusive governance.

He argued that the performance of the current government would ultimately shape voter decisions in 2027.

“The next president must have a deeper connection with the people and substantial participation of voters,” he said, adding that he hopes to win with at least 40 million votes.

Adebayo dismissed concerns that voters cannot distinguish between political parties, insisting that Nigerians are more interested in concrete solutions than party labels.

He urged politicians to focus on policies that address citizens’ everyday challenges, including security, employment, healthcare, and education, rather than ethnic or personality-based campaigns.

On the issue of campaign financing, Adebayo said the SDP does not rely on money politics, stressing instead grassroots support and small contributions from members.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to credible elections, rejecting vote-buying and electoral manipulation.

“We believe in people’s politics… We don’t know how to cheat or rig elections,” he added.

Adebayo described the election as a potential turning point for Nigeria, urging citizens to actively participate in shaping the country’s future.

“There is no more room for insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and failing infrastructure. Nigerians must change direction,” he noted.