2027: Adebayo Accuses Tinubu Of Weakening Electoral Transparency

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has criticised the recent amendments to the Electoral Act signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, describing the move as a setback for transparency and democratic integrity.

In a statement posted on his official X account, @Pres_Adebayo, Adebayo accused the Federal Government of prioritising “loopholes over transparency” by weakening provisions for the electronic transmission of election results.

According to the SDP leader, while electronic transmission has not been completely abolished, the new revisions to the 2022 Electoral Act make it discretionary rather than mandatory, a shift he believes could undermine the credibility of future elections.

“I was in Abuja and saw the anger of the Nigerian people after the government approved revisions to the 2022 Electoral Act.

“What should have been mandatory, real-time transmission has been left open to discretion. That loophole matters.”

He argued that making electronic transmission optional effectively returns the system to manual collation as the default practice, increasing the risk of manipulation and eroding public trust.

“When electronic transmission is optional, manual collation of results becomes the practical default. And when results move through opaque channels, trust in the process is damaged,” he said.

The SDP chieftain described the signing of the amended law as “a blow against the very essence of Nigerian democracy,” alleging that the administration is deliberately shielding itself from transparency.

“Removing the mandatory electronic transmission makes it easier to manipulate the results, and that is unacceptable. This administration is attacking the very democracy that generations of Nigerians fought so hard to secure.”

He further accused President Tinubu of dishonouring the legacy of democratic struggle in Nigeria, claiming the changes represent “a shameless attempt to remain in power.”

Adebayo maintained that Nigeria should be advancing toward full electronic voting rather than weakening technological safeguards in the electoral process. He pointed out that Nigerians already rely on electronic systems for banking, business, and communication, questioning why similar trust should not apply to the protection of votes.

“When votes are transmitted transparently and in real time, there is a record. There is verification. There is accountability,” he added.

Despite the new law, Adebayo called on citizens and communities across the country to continue demanding transparency and fairness in the electoral system.

“The law may have changed, but the demand for transparency has not,” he said, pledging to stand with Nigerians who believe the country deserves better.

The amendments to the Electoral Act have sparked debate among political stakeholders and civil society groups, with critics warning that weakening electronic transmission provisions could impact public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.