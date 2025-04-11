2027: Address Hunger, Hardship Before Embarking On Early Campaigns, ACF Tackles Politicians

Share

The Northern socio-cultural and political organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has charged politicians who are already campaigning for the 2027 general elections to put a stop to it, asking them to first tackle the prevailing hunger and other socioeconomic problems bedevilling the people.

The Forum said the time for campaigns has not yet come, saying this is the time for political leaders to address the needs of the people who voted for them even as he called on members of the forum to speak truth to power at all times.

Speaking at the opening of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ACF in Kaduna yesterday, Chairman of the Forum, Mamman Mike Osuman raised the alarm that utterances and media outing relating to the 2027 elections are already hitting the airwaves, saying:

“This momentum in my humble view, should take the back burner while emphasis should be earnestly placed on governance that will truly address the biting needs of our people that are daily subjected to sufferings as a result of brigandage, terrorism, kidnapping, mass murders and hunger.” He called on leaders to prioritise safety and well-being of Nigerians, saying:

“I humbly urge that we as ACF, should in practical terms manifest and espouse ourselves as beacons of hope for our people by altruistically, openly and courageously preaching truth to power in the manner done by the late Martin Luther King Junior, Indira Gandhi and Nelson Mandela”. ACF expressed sadness over recent killings in some parts of north, saying:

“Only recently, we were rudely astounded with the sad news of the resurgence of the debilitating terror attacks and loss of lives and property in Bokkos – Plateau State, the gruesome assassination of northerners in Uromi, Edo State and the resurgence of Boko Haram in Borno State. The resurgence of these monstrous blood thirsty psychopaths are issues of grave concern to us all in ACF.

“Only a few days ago, I watched the governors of both Plateau and Borno states on the television lament about the phenomenal harm caused to their citizens.

While the cruel murderous attacks on the Bokkos peasant farmers and peace loving petty traders is said to be undergoing investigations, the recent resumption of Boko Haram merchants of evil on families in the North East lack conceivable explanation bearing in mind Federal Governments assurance of the region’s return to normalcy.

“ACF’s pain and concern is aggravating as it derives from our knowledge of the recent horrendous flood that destroyed lives and property in Maiduguri town and its environs.

“It is my hope that ACF’s recently constituted security committee will, before long, assist ACF in appreciating the raison d’être of the variant criminal attacks on our region.

These insecurities have substantially interfered with the peaceful coexistence of our people. “Farm lands are evacuated, schools are closed, petty trading is discontinued and livelihood is impaired.

The ugly situations have been accentuated by recession, high cost of living, poor health care and the high cost of transportation.”

On the land dispute between Kogi and Enugu states, the Forum called on the Chairman of National Boundary Commission (NBC), the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, to direct the Commission to complete its assignments by erecting appropriate pillars demarcating the exact state boundary between Enugu and Kogi.

