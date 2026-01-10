2027: ADC’ll End Waste, Hardship, Says Atiku Youth Group

The Nigerian Youths For Atiku (NYFA) has hailed the declaration of Aisha Yesufu for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a major boost to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yesufu, a prominent human rights activist and political ally of Peter Obi, officially registered as a member of ADC in Abuja recently.

The social advocate had declared that her decision marks a deliberate move to take advocacy into partisan politics to advance good governance, accountability, and transparency in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the Director General of NYFA, Mr Dare Dada, said in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos that Yesufu’s decision reflected growing confidence in the ADC as a credible platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and rescue Nigeria.

“Aisha Yusuf joining the party is a welcome development, and I am very sure the party is very happy about it.

“We, as a movement whose sole aim is to ensure that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar becomes the next President of Nigeria, are happy about this development.

“Anyone joining the party at this time is indeed a boost for the party,” he said.

According to him, several political figures have been joining the party, and more will join “as we continue to have a clearer political pathway towards 2027.”

“No politician wants to join a political party whose journey leads nowhere,” Dada said.

He said politicians were naturally attracted to parties that offered protection, direction and a secured political future.

Dada said that this reality had earlier driven some governors and lawmakers to the APC when Nigeria appeared to be drifting towards a one-party state.

“This is why so many governors and lawmakers joined the APC at the time, to secure their political future.

“However, I am certain some of them are regretting that hasty decision now, because the ADC stands as a better alternative,” he added.

The NYFA Director-General said that the fundamental duty of any government was to improve the lives of citizens, arguing that the current administration had not done enough in that responsibility.

“The sole responsibility of any government is to make the lives of its citizens better than it met them.

“This has not been the case, as the economic situation keeps biting harder every day,” he said.

On economic reforms, Dada said the ADC and NYFA supported measures aimed at blocking waste in governance.

“As a responsible political movement, we support any government policy that seeks to block wastages in government,” he said.

Dada said that though the group supported subsidy removal in principle, but not pleased with the implementation which he described as hasty and created economic shockwaves across the country.

“It should have been implemented in phases, and government should have ensured the refineries were working,” he added.

The Director -General said that adequate planning or stakeholder engagement remained vital for any government before rolling out policies.

Dada expressed confidence that more Nigerians would align with the ADC within the first quarter of the year as preparations for the 2027 elections intensified.