2027: ADC’ll Drastically Reduce Petroleum Prices –Bolaji Abdullahi

The Interim National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has called on the electorate to rally round the party to win the 2027 general elections, assuring them that prices of petroleum products would be drastically reduced, while hunger that is currently biting hard would be a thing of the past in the country .

Abdullahi, former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, said this in an interview with journalists in Ilorin Tuesday evening when he visited his ancestral home of Anifowoshe compound, Ubadanwaki ward in Ilorin West local government area to brief them of his new assignment and seek for their prayers and support.

He said: “The most important thing is that our job is half done with current hunger in the land, the major task we have is how to convince Nigerians that we are the alternative.

“What is clear is that Nigerians don’t want APC anymore. Any Nigerian that is suffering today knows that they don’t want APC anymore. It’s our duty to convince Nigerians that we represent the alternative.”