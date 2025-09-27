2027: ADC Will Offer Purposeful, Brand New Leadership  – Nwosu

Former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Ralph Nwosu, has restated that the emergence of the party would bring about a purposeful brand new leadership in the country if elected in 2027.

Nwosu made this assertion in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, at the weekend while addressing party faithfuls on the occasion of the 2025 Leadership Summit held in the State.

The event was organised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in conjunction with the National Coalition Alliance (NCA).

He said that the African Democratic Congress was committed to pulling the nation from oppression to good governance devoid of tyranny and imposition.

“The day I handed over the leadership of the party to Senator David Mark, we wanted to pull the country. from the Intensive Care Unit, it is engulfed in. A new kind of leadership is emerging; it is a kind of leadership ADC is providing”

The Leadership summit, which has its theme “Road Map to Good Governance”, was held at Akadike Hotel and Suite Abakaliki.

Nwosu said that the summit was geared towards engaging constructively, harnessing collective wisdom and charting a course that prioritises the well-being of the people.

“I came to Ebonyi State courtesy of the National Coalition Alliance. Governance is not by intimidation; those in power now no longer want democracy to thrive”

In a speech, the Ebonyi State Chairman of ADC, Dr (Mrs) Jennifer Adibe Nwafor, noted that the gathering was a testament to the party’s commitment to advancing the cause of good governance in Nigeria.

Adibe reiterated that the summit provided a platform for deliberation on the roadmap to good governance in addition to propelling the nation towards a brighter future”

“I commend our party leaders for their vision. Today we come together as a collective force, united in our pursuit of a better nation”

Earlier in his remarks, the National Coordinator of the National Coalition Alliance (NCA) Engr Dr Sunday Opoke Andrew, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to expedite actions on electoral reforms in order to ensure credible elections.

“African Democratic Alliance is supporting ADC. INEC must ensure that electoral reforms prevail to guarantee credible elections.”

“National Coalition Alliance came to deliver a road map; this road map is a direction that spells out where you want to go and how you get there”

Dignitaries that graced the event included a Representative of the National Working Committee, Alhaji Mohammadu Dalhatu, coalition partners, caucus leaders, National Executive Members, Engr Sunday Opoke, the National Coordinator of the National Coalition Alliance (NCA), among others.

The summit had in attendance leaders of the party across the 13 councils of the state, support groups and party faithful,s among others.