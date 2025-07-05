The Adamawa State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed pride in the party’s growing acceptance across the country as prominent political actors are joining the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and other major political parties.

Addressing journalists on Saturday in Yola, the ADC State Chairman, Mr Shehu Yohanna, affirmed that the influx of new members, particularly from the Nigeria National Opposition Coalition, signals a positive shift in the nation’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yohanna emphasised that the party is open to all well-meaning Nigerians seeking meaningful political change and national development, stressing that the ADC’s doors remain open to genuine partnerships that can drive reform at both the state and national levels.

“We welcome members of the Nigerian national opposition coalition who have recently adopted the ADC as their political platform. The development is a testament to the party’s growing influence in the country.

“New alignments are necessary for the growth of the polity. We are honoured to have them join us. Together, we will work to build a stronger, more inclusive, and more prosperous Adamawa State and Nigeria,” Yohanna stated.

Amid reports of internal disagreements, Yohanna clarified that the ADC leadership in Adamawa remains intact, with no resignations or structural disruptions.

“We are one. There is no resignation or dissolution. The current leadership of the ADC in Adamawa State remains intact. No one has resigned and no structure has been dissolved,” he firmly stated.

He urged both new entrants and existing members to uphold the party’s constitution, maintain discipline, and support the collective goal of building a unified front for progress.

With growing disenchantment toward the APC and PDP, the ADC is positioning itself as a viable third force capable of reshaping Nigeria’s political narrative.

The recent endorsements and strategic alliances reflect a larger national movement toward alternative platforms with credible ideologies and inclusive leadership.