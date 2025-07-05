The official website of the fast-rising political party in Nigeria, African Democratic Congress (ADC), has crashed barely 48 hours after opposition leaders announced the adoption of the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the website crash was as a result of the heavy influx of traffic from Nigerians attempting to register as members of the newly formed opposition coalition party.

According to reports confirmed by IntelRegion, the website went offline on Friday, July 4, due to overwhelming user demand, with a message indicating that the bandwidth limit of the website had been exceeded.

This development is coming just days after the ADC was formally unveiled as the lead platform for a new opposition alliance aimed at unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

A Facebook user, Unclè Anass Dukura, echoed the disruption, stating that attempts to access the site were met with repeated error messages.

“The public demand far exceeded what the platform was originally built to support,” Dukura shared.

Though the ADC has not released an official statement as of press time, the outage points to possible server capacity issues, revealing the site’s infrastructure was unprepared for the surge in traffic as thousands of Nigerians sought to register with what has been dubbed a “rescue coalition.”

The ADC-led coalition was launched on Wednesday in Abuja, presenting a united political front comprising major opposition figures across party lines. High-profile leaders in attendance included: Atiku Abubakar – Former Vice President, Peter Obi – Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, David Mark – Former Senate President, Rauf Aregbesola – Former Osun State Governor, John Odigie-Oyegun – Former APC National Chairman, Aminu Tambuwal – Ex-Governor of Sokoto State, Abubakar Malami – Former Attorney General, Dino Melaye, Solomon Dalung, Dele Momodu, Gabriel Suswam, Ireti Kingibe, Emeka Ihedioha, and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd)

The coalition is being framed as a national rescue mission, designed to offer Nigerians an alternative to the APC and PDP dominance.

Founded in 2005 as the Alliance for Democratic Change and later rebranded as the African Democratic Congress, the party was officially recognised by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and has grown steadily in influence.

The recent surge in interest marks a significant turning point in the ADC’s political relevance as it assumes a central role in Nigeria’s restructured opposition.