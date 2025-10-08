2027: ADC Unveils Plans To Save Nigeria

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday pledged to defend the separation of powers, restore legislative and judicial independence, as well as ensure accountability if elected in 2027. National Chairman, David Mark made the promise at the National Working Committee (NWC) inaugural meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the ADC, as a pan-African, people-oriented, problem-solving movement, is sensitive to the needs of the poor, workers, retirees, youths, women, men and persons with disabilities.

The ex-Senate President said the party’s mission is not only to attain power in 2027 but also to leave a legacy that future generations will be proud to inherit. He said: “I’m alarmed by attempts-subtle and crude-to bend the legislature and judiciary to the will of the executive.

“The ADC will defend the separation of powers, restore legislative and judicial independence, and strengthen oversight so that budgets serve the public interest, not private appetites. “We will end the culture of parallel budgets and extra-budgetary manoeuvres by enforcing strict and transparent planning, timely appropriations, and rigorous auditing.

“The judiciary must again be a refuge for every citizen. We will back independent, efficient, and trusted bench-appointments on merit, transparent case management, timebound rulings, and a bias for justice over empty technicalities.

“Nigeria and Nigerians will accept nothing less. The political class has too often served itself. We must change this outdated pattern. “We must model a new attitude to leadership across every spherepublic, private, and civic.

“Let it be said of the ADC that we kept faith with the people, that we were steady under pressure, honest in our dealings, and relentless in delivery. “We do not seek power for its own sake; we seek it to build a legacy worthy of our children.”

According to Mark, Nigerians are tired of slogans and statistics that do not translate into their welfare, promising that an ADC government will focus on what works. He said: “We will pursue price stability and productivity through credible, rules-based coordination of fiscal and monetary policy.

“We will deliver a reliable power supply by expanding power generation, fixing transmission bottlenecks, and rewarding distribution performance. “We will secure our food supply by supporting farmers and agricultural value chains from inputs and storage to processing and markets.”

The ex-military officer admitted that the journey to victory would be challenging and would require significant sacrifice, noting that the path ahead would be steep and demanding. He said: “The road will be uphill. Sacrifice will be demanded. Those threatened by democracy will resist it. Still, we advance, calmly, courageously, together, a formidable team.”

ADC Spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, told journalists at the end of the over six-hour meeting that the constitution review, policy advocacy and membership registration committees were set up. According to him, the party’s Ekiti State governorship primary will be held between October 10 and November 20, with the Osun State version taking place in December